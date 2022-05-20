MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hundreds of cars lined up for the Community Shred Day in downtown Mobile on Friday.

WKRG News 5 teamed up with the Better Business Bureau to host the event at the James Seals Community Center at 540 Texas Street.

The event was from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Each vehicle was allowed to bring two boxes of paper to shred.

The shred day was a way for people in the community to safely dispose of important documents.

One in 20 Americans will be a victim of identity theft in their lifetime, according to the Better Business Bureau. Shredding your important documents is the best way to keep your information safe and secure.

All people had to do was drive up and the staff unloaded the bins into the shredding cans.

“They were here at 7:30. We got here to set up and they were here before us. The response has been tremendous. We want to thank all the folks that came out and got rid of their personal information because that’s what it’s all about, protecting your personal information,” said Monde Donaldson with the Better Business Bureau.

The event was a huge success.

The Better Business Bureau says they plan to host shredding events in the future in response to the great turnout.

The next shred day will likely be in the fall of 2022.