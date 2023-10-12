MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Thursday morning on child endangerment and drug trafficking, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Alexis Alexander, 31 of Bayou La Batre, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Alexander left her home this morning to take her children to school and, when she returned, deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested her in her driveway. They said they found 38 grams of fentanyl in her car and $1,000 in cash.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new act into law in April, which provides the minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for people convicted of trafficking in fentanyl.

Under that law, anyone found with more than 8 grams of fentanyl and convicted will be “sentenced to a mandatory term of imprisonment of life and to pay a minimum fine of $750,000.”