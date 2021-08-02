Bayou la Batre requiring masks for entry to city hall

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor of Bayou la Batre announced Monday masks will be required for entry to city hall until further notice.

“Masks will be required to enter City Hall until further notice. Masks will be provided at the door. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks, stay safe,” Mayor Henry Barnes posted to the city’s Facebook page.

On Aug. 2, the Mobile County Health Department reported 276 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Data from the New York Times shows most local hospitals are at about maximum ICU hospital bed capacity.

