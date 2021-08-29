Bayou La Batre Police report multiple roads impassable as Ida nears

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayou La Batre Police Department is reporting multiple roads are impassable because of rising water as Hurricane Ida approaches.
As of 6:43 A.M.:
- Adams street is not passable
- Little River Road between Rodknockers and Sea School is impassable
- Simonson Street past Julius requires a truck to pass
As of 3:55 A.M.:
- The entire road of Shell Belt is closed after Warner Street, headed south.
- State Docks Road is under water.
- Shell Belt Road South at Kennedy is impassable.
