Bayou La Batre Police report multiple roads impassable as Ida nears

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed GFX_188099

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayou La Batre Police Department is reporting multiple roads are impassable because of rising water as Hurricane Ida approaches.

As of 6:43 A.M.:

  • Adams street is not passable
  • Little River Road between Rodknockers and Sea School is impassable
  • Simonson Street past Julius requires a truck to pass

As of 3:55 A.M.:

  • The entire road of Shell Belt is closed after Warner Street, headed south.
  • State Docks Road is under water.
  • Shell Belt Road South at Kennedy is impassable.
  • Adams Street is not passable.
  • Little River Road between Rodknockers and Sea School is impassable.
  • Simonson Street past Julius requires a truck to pass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories