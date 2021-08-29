Bayou La Batre Police report multiple roads impassable as Ida nears

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayou La Batre Police Department is reporting multiple roads are impassable because of rising water as Hurricane Ida approaches.

As of 6:43 A.M.:

Adams street is not passable

Little River Road between Rodknockers and Sea School is impassable

Simonson Street past Julius requires a truck to pass

As of 3:55 A.M.: