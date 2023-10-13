MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bayou La Batre mother is spending another night in jail after her bond hearing was denied Friday morning.

Alexis Alexander was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s office said that they received a tip regarding Alexander, she was then arrested in her driveway after dropping her children off at school.

“She has thrown all that away,” Sargent of Narcotics, Matthew Peak said.

Peak said Alexander was found with nearly 38 grams of Fentanyl in her car.

According to House Bill 1, which took effect July 1st, if found guilty Alexander could face a life in prison sentence.

“A very aggressive law to show that we’re not playing when it comes to fentanyl,” Peak said.

Those found selling making or delivering Fentanyl now have an increased mandatory minimum of jail time. For one to two grams the dealer would serve at least three years in prison.

For eight or more grams the dealer would serve life sentences.

Peak says that the sheriff’s office makes multiple arrests like this a month.

“Mobile is obviously a very heavily traveled corridor with I-10 and I-65 that include human smuggling and drug trafficking. It comes with any major city or metropolitan area,” Peak said.