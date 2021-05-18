Bayou La Batre mayor’s wife attacked while working inside city hall

UPDATE: The Mobile County District Attorney’s office confirm suspect as 47-year-old Pho Xay Keomanizang. Keomanizang is being charged with attempted murder and escape 3rd.

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes confirms to WKRG News 5 his wife, who is also the city’s magistrate, was attacked inside of her office Tuesday.

The mayor says Marcia Barnes was inside her office when she was stabbed in the leg at 11 a.m. Two other employees were also attacked, but Barnes was the only person injured. She received 4 stitches to the leg.

The city of Bayou La Batre posted on Facebook the city call, court offices, and municipal court were closed effective immediately after the incident.