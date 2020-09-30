Bayou La Batre hosts townhall meeting to discuss investigation into the housing authority

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The town of Bayou La Batre is hosting a meeting tonight to assess paperwork and discuss where authorities are at in an investigation into the housing authority.

Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said spending has been a great concern and “not consistent with diligent spending.” Burch said lots of money has been spent, but there is no evidence that money has been used on the homes.

There is enough evidence to launch an investigation and issue subpoenas.

Officials are hoping to get feedback from residents in the housing authority on all of the problems they are seeing.

