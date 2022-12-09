MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama.

Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.”

Court documents said Thatch was stopped by a Bayou La Batre police officer for running a stop sign when officers realized the car had a switched tag on Nov. 24, 2021. Thatch was found with a rubber hose in his lap and methamphetamine in his pocket. There was also a marijuana blunt in the ashtray of his car and a loaded High Standard, Double-Nine Convertible, .22 caliber, revolver in a bag.

The gun was loaded with eight rounds. Officers searched the car further and found the following:

extra revolver cylinder

67 extra .22 caliber rounds

2.84 grams of crack

3.81 grams of methamphetamine

22.38 grams of marijuana

The gun in Thatch’s car was stolen out of the city of Bayou La Batre. Thatch is now a three-time convicted felon as he had felony offenses of receiving stolen property (1st degree) on Nov. 18, 2019. He was also convicted of second-degree assault in Nov. 18, 2019.