MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama.
Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.”
Court documents said Thatch was stopped by a Bayou La Batre police officer for running a stop sign when officers realized the car had a switched tag on Nov. 24, 2021. Thatch was found with a rubber hose in his lap and methamphetamine in his pocket. There was also a marijuana blunt in the ashtray of his car and a loaded High Standard, Double-Nine Convertible, .22 caliber, revolver in a bag.
The gun was loaded with eight rounds. Officers searched the car further and found the following:
- extra revolver cylinder
- 67 extra .22 caliber rounds
- 2.84 grams of crack
- 3.81 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.38 grams of marijuana
The gun in Thatch’s car was stolen out of the city of Bayou La Batre. Thatch is now a three-time convicted felon as he had felony offenses of receiving stolen property (1st degree) on Nov. 18, 2019. He was also convicted of second-degree assault in Nov. 18, 2019.
