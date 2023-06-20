MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City docks of Bayou La Batre remain closed Tuesday after damages from Monday’s storm.

“We’re trying to get this fixed as fast as we can,” City of Bayou La Batre, Mayor Henry Barnes said.

The public works crews spent the day rebuilding the boat launches. They are expected to be safe to use on Wednesday.

“There’s not a lot that you can do, ya know you hope for the best, but you always prepare for the worst, and down here that’s what we do,” Barnes said.

Sutton Street was repaired eight months ago and is now damaged again. This road is permanently closed and may take a few months for repairs until the city can afford stronger culverts.

“We just don’t have that kind of money down here,” Barnes said.

Barnes said that he is proud of his community for helping those who were impacted by the storm.