THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayley’s Seafood will be officially shutting its doors Tuesday, June 28, at 4:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by the well-known restaurant.

The restaurant announced they will be closing for good “next week” last Tuesday, June 21, due to the inability to pay its staff. The original plan was to close Wednesday. But now patrons will have until just 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for their last meal at Bayley’s Seafood.

“Due to such overwhelming business from our loyal patrons, we must close as of 4:00pm today! Our fresh seafood will be gone by this afternoon so it makes opening tomorrow impossible!” read the Facebook post.

Bayley’s thanked everyone who has, “eaten with [the restaurant] for so long,” while telling all they will be missed.