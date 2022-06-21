THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayley’s Seafood Restaurant announced on its Facebook page that the longtime restaurant will close its doors next week.

Owner Bill Bayley said the restaurant simply couldn’t keep enough staff to run the business.

Bayley’s wasn’t the only Gulf Coast restaurant fighting to stay open. Fuego Coastal Mexican Eatery closed its doors in April after 13 years in Mobile. The restaurant had to close a day earlier than anticipated. In May, Wayne’s Family Diner announced their closure on Facebook, thanking their “very small, wonderful crew” who worked during the pandemic.

After 27 years in Theodore, Bayley’s Seafood Restaurant will serve its last meals Wednesday, June 29.