Baykeeper hosting Saturday cleanup in conjunction with “reduce the use campaign”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a good day to make the neighborhood look good. Mobile Baykeeper is hosting a cleanup Saturday starting at 9 am at the corner of Marrion and Lawrence Streets. That’s near Three Mile Creek and Owens Elementary School.

According to a news release: “The initiative is part of a “Reduce the Use” federal grant the organization received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Mobile Baykeeper is working in conjunction with the City of Mobile, Downtown Mobile Alliance, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast on the campaign. The grant is part of a broader anti-litter initiative…”