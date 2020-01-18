Baykeeper hosting annual MLK cleanup at Eslava Creek

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the rain threat out there, they’re still going to try and clean up as much as they can. Volunteers with Mobile Baykeeper are holding their annual MLK day of service cleanup at Eslava Creek. We were there two years ago when the cleanup was held on a bitterly cold day.

Hundreds of volunteers picked up hundreds of pounds of junk and trash. Volunteers trudged around Eslava creek in yellow vests, carrying bags in the hopes of making a dent in the litter. Registration starts at 8:30 and the cleanup begins at 9. For more information click here.

