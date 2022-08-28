MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several events took place in downtown Mobile Saturday, including The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival.

According to Mobile Bay Keeper Cade Kistler, this event was full of good local food, all for a good cause.

“Supports our work for clean water so we’re working to defend our waterways,” said Kistler. “So our young advisory council a group of young adults that help shape our mission and work with us and our board

puts this event on to raise funds for Bay Keepers.”

However, with food and gas prices skyrocketing this year, local food truck vendors in attendance said they are feeling the heat.

Vendors like Brenda Hayes, the owner of Forever Delicious Foods, said while business at this festival is good, inflation is bad. Hayes also said inflation is impacting sales.

“With gas, we run off a generator so that’s affecting us significantly,” said Hayes. “As far as food, because we sell a lot of chicken, a lot of pork, a lot of beef. So, all of that has gone up tremendously, and then you don’t want to charge too much and then lose your customers.”

“Mushrooms and everything I use is fresh every day,” said Eddie Augusta, owner of Vegan Time. “So, it has been an issue. So sometimes I have to go up when prices go up, but I try to keep it down to a minimum…try not to go up too much…”

These vendors said regardless of inflation, they will continue supporting events like these. They both said they will also continue doing their best to feed our community.

“I don’t cut back on my food and I’m not cutting back on the quality,” said Hayes. “So we are really taking more out of our pockets to make sure our customers stay happy.”

“I don’t live for money,” said Augusta. “I came on this earth to heal people’s bodies and wake people up.”