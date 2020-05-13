Baumhower’s Victory Grille closing Mobile location

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baumhower’s Victory Grille has closed its Mobile location until further notice.

The restaurant posted the news to their social media pages this morning.

The restaurant was supposed to reopen Wednesday at 11 a.m. The announcement of their closure of the Mobile location came just a few hours before their reopening.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the restaurant to close its doors to customers, but was still offering curbside pickup or delivery. Governor Kay Ivey announced last week restaurants in Alabama could reopen to with limited table seating under her amended “Safer at Home” order.

We’ve reached out to the restaurant for more information.

