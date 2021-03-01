Baumhower’s reopens its Mobile location after pandemic shutdown

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The popular restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille reopened in the Shoppes at Bel Air Monday. The restaurant had been closed since the early months of the pandemic, first getting by with takeout and selling a limited selection of groceries as well.

CAN YOU LOSE WEIGHT EATING CHICKEN WINGS?

There are some new things on the menu too like their take on Nashville hot chicken. They call it Alabama hot chicken because it has its own twist.

As Baumhower’s reopens, they’re looking to hire for a variety of positions. You can read more about the openings here. The video above is from 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories