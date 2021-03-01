Baumhower’s reopens its Mobile location after pandemic shutdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The popular restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille reopened in the Shoppes at Bel Air Monday. The restaurant had been closed since the early months of the pandemic, first getting by with takeout and selling a limited selection of groceries as well.

There are some new things on the menu too like their take on Nashville hot chicken. They call it Alabama hot chicken because it has its own twist.

As Baumhower’s reopens, they’re looking to hire for a variety of positions. You can read more about the openings here. The video above is from 2020.