Battleship Park to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at Battleship Memorial Park will mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack Tuesday. A ceremony will be held onboard the USS Alabama, which served during World War II.

Here’s a news release from the park:

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will hold a commemoration ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 7, at Noon, on the Fantail of the USS Alabama. The ceremony will include the reading of the names of those Alabamians lost in the attack. The event is open to the public.