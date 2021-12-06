Battleship Park to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
USS Alabama_80

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at Battleship Memorial Park will mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack Tuesday. A ceremony will be held onboard the USS Alabama, which served during World War II.

Here’s a news release from the park:

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will hold a commemoration ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 7, at Noon, on the Fantail of the USS Alabama. The ceremony will include the reading of the names of those Alabamians lost in the attack. The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories