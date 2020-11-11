Battleship Park hosting Veterans Day observances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several events are planned in Mobile and around the region to mark Veterans Day. Battleship Memorial Park is the center of a lot of Wednesday’s observances. This year’s observances will be a little bit different due to COVID concerns.

A notice posted late Tuesday said there would not be a sunrise flag raising at the Korean War Memorial as previously planned.

There will be a biker flag line. That rolls from the causeway to the Battleship starting at 9:30. There are also Coast Guard fly-overs planned from 9:15 to 9:45.

The Battleship Veterans Day Ceremony starts at 10 this morning at the Aircraft Pavillion. According to a post from the park “The event will honor the Patriot of the Year, U. S. Navy Captain Kay Hire, and Veteran of the Year, U. S. Navy Commander Pete Riehm.” The event is free but seating is limited.