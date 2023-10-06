MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Battleship Memorial Park will host its “Living History Crew Drill” on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can interact with historical World War II reenactors on the USS Alabama and the USS Drum. The reenactors will be dressed in WWII-period Navy uniforms when they hold demonstrations, conduct weapons briefings and share stories told to them by original crewmen.

Those who attend dressed in 1940s or WWII attire will receive 50% off one adult admission ticket.

From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., the Blue Anchor Bells will perform 1940s and 1950s classics on the bow of the USS Alabama. Following this is a performance of “Call to Battle Stations” on the bow of the USS Alabama at 1 p.m.

Due to mechanical issues, the planes will not fly, but spectators will see reenactors fire the 20-mm guns and hold demonstrations for the crowd.

IF YOU GO:

The “Living History Crew Drill” is included with general admission to the park.

General admission: Children up to 5, free

Ages 6-11, $6

Ages 12-55, $18

Ages 55+, $15

Active Duty Military: AD Personnel, free

AD Dependents:

Children up to 5, free

Ages 6-11, $5

Ages 12-55, $13