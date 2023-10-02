MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Blackbird Expo is set for Oct. 13-15 at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

The event will cover both A-12 and SR-71. Former pilots, mechanics and reconnaissance systems officers of the Blackbird will be at the event.

The A-12 was a top-secret spy plane that was developed by the CIA. It was used during the Cold War and could take photos of a 12-inch object flying 90,000 feet high.

Attendees will receive a 360-degree cockpit presentation, view the cockpits, and participate in discussion panels and break-out sessions.

The Blackbird Association comprises pilots, RSOs and mechanics from around the nation. The “blackbird” acquired its name due to the black paint used. They were designed to fly into enemy territory without being spotted because of their altitude and speed.

“Meeting these iconic heroes is a rare opportunity that Battleship Memorial Park is excited to share with those who are passionate about aviation or want to learn more about how these spy planes operated,” a Battleship Memorial Park release stated.

The cost of the event is included in general admissions, and all event proceeds will go toward the restoration of the A-12 at the park.