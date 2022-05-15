MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s one word that gets thrown around a lot here–and for good reason–custom–as in things that are custom made either by someone or for someone–and things you won’t see anywhere else. Take Samuel Mirabella’s “Zombie Response Team” SUV–something he’s very proud of.

“My show truck was built not only to do shows but to drive around town a lot of the cars, are just to put a smile on a kid’s face to build them up, it’s good to have a family cruiser and family time,” said Samuel Mirabella. There’s a lot to see, do and check out at this big car show.

“The thing about this show is that if you’re into any kind of automotive, custom field it has everything from hotrods to minitrucks to lifted trucks to motorcycles you name it it’s got it,” said promoter Craig Rowley. The promoters say they had a cap of 1300 vehicles and met it.