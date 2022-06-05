MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The sixth annual Ballin’ on the Bay basketball tournament wraps in Mobile today. As teams go home there’s an added benefit–teaching skills for life that keep teens leading productive lives.

“It helps the kids within the city and helps team sportsmanship,” said Mobile Hornets Sports Director Sherwonda Southall. That sportsman can transcend the game itself–giving these kids life skills that teach them how to be a teammate and how to work cooperatively with others.

“If you can’t work with someone you can’t get along with someone and you need to do that to get ahead in life,” said Southall. That competition is also keeping skills sharp in the summer when school is out.

“It gives them an opportunity to play against different people to see them in a different atmosphere, but this type of atmosphere it’s good for an all-around basketball player,” said Mobile Hornets Assistant Athletic Director China Guy. With 120 teams and hundreds of players and parents, it’s an all-around good weekend for a lot of people,