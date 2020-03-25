Basketball court closed at Sage Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The basketball court at Sage Park has been closed amid COVID-19 concerns.
City of Mobile Parks and Recreation said the closure will be reassessed April 6.
Call 208-1600 for more information.
