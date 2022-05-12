MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Students in Washington and Clarke County had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on learning experience at the University of South Alabama on Thursday.

The students with an interest in science spent time in the chemistry lab and toured the school to get a firsthand look at what it would be like to pursue a career in the STEM field.

“I love science. I’m learning firsthand some of the stuff that I would get to do if I actually go into this field,” said Aja Barnes, a junior at McIntosh High School.

29 students from seven local high schools attended.

The teen lab program was taught by BASF associates as well as professors at the University of South Alabama.

This is the fifth year of the program.

“The high schools that these students are in may not have laboratories so for some of them it may be the first time they’ve been in a chemistry laboratory. Also, it’s probably the first time they’ve been on a college campus so they get to come and see what they could do in two years as chemistry students,” said Dr. Christy West, an Associate Professor at the University of South Alabama.

