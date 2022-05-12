MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barton Academy teacher, William Edmonds, was named Alabama’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and Alternate Teacher of the Year.

According to a Mobile County Public School System Edmonds was recognized on Wednesday night along with Kelly Parker of Tanner Williams Elementary, who was a Top 16 Finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

MCPSS said Edmunds is a French instructor at Barton Academy with 24 years of experience in the classroom. Edmunds taught French across Alabama through the ACCESS distant learning Program and taught at the University of South Alabama and the University of Mobile. He has also served as an International Baccalaureate Examiner, grading IB exams, and as president of the Alliance Francaise de Mobile.

Before Edmunds became a teacher he worked as a banker. His bachelor’s comes from the University of Mobile in global business and French and a master’s degree from South in education. Edmunds participated in intensive language immersion and study in Belgium and in France. He also received a scholarship to travel to Canada and Louisiana to study the deportation of the French-speaking Acadians.

