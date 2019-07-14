Barry extends Mobile cruise, shortens another

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy is headed to Mexico out of Mobile right now. The ship arrived a day late thanks to Tropical Storm Barry. The high seas had some people feeling low.

“I got seasick if that says anything,” said Toni Hawthorne from Huntsville.

An extra day at sea on a cruise ship can be a joy.

“It was pretty smooth, they kept us right on going and riding pretty great,” said Joe Hall from Iowa.

Sometimes you feel every foot of the journey. Some passengers reported extremely rough conditions on the water but everyone I spoke with applauded the staff for going above and beyond for the passengers.

“It was just real rough out to sea ready to get home, but the extra day was fun. They treated us like kings and queens, fed us, they still had activities but the seas was real rough,” said passenger Sam Crawford from Huntsville.

The people boarding Sunday had to shave a day off their trip.

“Oh I’m fine I’m just thankful everyone in Mississippi was fine we’re excited and we’re going to start our cruise today,” said an optimistic Liz Johnson as she was getting ready to make her way through security at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Carnival promised a partial refund to travelers leaving Sunday on the shortened cruise.