DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — 21 sea turtle nests on Dauphin Island near Katrina Cut were lost during Tropical Storm Barry.





Share the Beach Dauphin Island said in a Facebook post the western tip of the island has been cut off and they were unable to reach two westernmost nests.

A dead sea turtle was also found on the west end of the island near Katrina Cut.

The group will be out patrolling daily for new nests. Bon Secour Refuge had a new nest today.