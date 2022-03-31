SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – A barn was damaged after a possible tornado touched down in Semmes.

The radar-indicated tornado touched down on Wednesday night shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Wulff Road.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage and determine if a tornado caused the damage.

“It sounded like the doors were going to blow in. I could hear things, but I didn’t know what I was hearing until I came outside and saw the big trees down,” said Lynn Singleton, who lives at the home where barn was damaged.

In the 33 years she’s lived there, she said she’s never sustained damage like this on her property during a storm.

Trees and pieces of the barn roof thrown across the backyard.

Not only was the barn hit hard but so were the horse stalls.

“It was almost so fast that you didn’t even have time to pray,” says Singleton.

Fortunately no one was injured.