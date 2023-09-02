MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A large vessel fire on the Mobile River kept firefighters busy Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the MFRD, crews were called to a barge north of the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Smoke was seen billowing out of the barge.

First tugboats moved the barge south of the bridge because it was too close to other barges. The barge was isolated for safety reasons, and crews battled the blaze inside. They sprayed water into the vessel’s cargo hold and eventually put the fire out. The post says the barge was carrying wood chips that apparently caught fire.