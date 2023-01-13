MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week.

In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades.

Several construction and improvement projects are underway in the Mobile area.

McGregor Avenue is closed for the next 12 months for sidewalk, lighting, and curb and gutter improvements. Lott Road closed Thursday for a “bridge replacement project.”

Construction on Springhill Avenue for railroad replacement will begin Monday, Jan. 16. The project is expected to last at least 10 days. Construction starts at 5:30 a.m..