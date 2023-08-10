(FILE) It’s a serious problem with a silly solution. ALDOT is using humor to keep traffic flowing through the Bankhead Tunnel.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bankhead Tunnel is set to close at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and will remain closed until Wednesday, Aug. 16, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Transportation Thursday.

The tunnel will be closed in order for ALDOT “to perform required upgrades to electrical power system associated with the Bankhead Tunnel.”

ALDOT advised drivers to use the Cochrane Causeway, Africatown Boulevard, I-65, Water Street and Government Boulevard as alternate routes throughout the closure and to be cautious when driving near the work zone.