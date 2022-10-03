MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drivers will have one less way in and out of Mobile at night. Alabama Power is doing maintenance work on electrical cables 9 p.m. through 6 a.m., Monday through Tuesday.

The Bankhead Tunnel brings drivers on Government Street across the Mobile River, where they can cross Mobile Bay by turning onto 98 or joining I-10. Alabama Power advised drivers to use the Wallace Tunnel while they work on the Bankhead.

Mobile drivers are accustomed to finding alternate routes around the Bankhead. In July, an 18-wheeler wreck shut down both lanes for nearly four hours. In April, the tunnel shut down after a barrel of weed killer fell off a truck and spilled over the lanes.

Closures for maintenance are also normal. In March 2021 the Bankhead closed nightly for a little more than a week so Uniti Fiber could work in the tunnel.