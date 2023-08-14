MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the main travel arteries to get across the Mobile River closed this morning for the next several days. The Bankhead Tunnel closed to traffic just before 6 this morning.

It’s a closure that may go unnoticed, as long as there isn’t a breakdown or crash in the Wallace Tunnel–then a lot of people will feel it. ALDOT is closing the Bankhead for upgrades to its electrical system and to replace its backup generators. The tunnel was built in 1940 and opened in 1941 so periodic maintenance shutdowns happen but rarely for this long.

The tunnel closed this morning and remained closed until sometime on Wednesday.

A spokesman couldn’t say exactly what time of day the tunnel could reopen later this week.

They’re telling drivers to take alternate routes like the Wallace Tunnel, Water Street, and the Cochrane Africatown Bridge and Causeway to get through the Mobile River and to and from Baldwin County. They’re also asking drivers to slow down near the construction zone and pay attention to signs redirecting traffic.