MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on scene at Bankhead tunnel where a chemical spill happened.

A barrel of weed killer fell off a truck and spilled over the lanes, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Hazmat was called to clean up the mess. Oil-Dri, which is a clay-based substance, will be used to soak up the spilled weed killer. Currently, the tunnel will remain closed until the mess has been cleaned.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is not sure how long it will take to clean the mess.

