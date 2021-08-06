Bank robbery suspect stopped by ‘Good Samaritan,’ say Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a “Good Samaritan” stopped a man accused of robbing a Regions Bank on Cottage Hill Road.

According to a news release, police responded to the bank at about 2:19 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

Police said a male suspect entered the bank, told the bank teller he had a knife and demanded money. The teller complied.

When the suspect tried to flee, police said a “Good Samaritan stopped him, escorted him back into the bank, and held him until police officers arrived. The money taken in the bank robbery was recovered.”

Police arrested Michael G. Hamilton, 58. Hamilton is charged with robbery 1st degree. He is being held in the Mobile Metro Jail.