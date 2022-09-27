MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being held at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton when he attempted to bribe the corrections officer. He was in the detention center because of the armed bank robbery. Young was convicted and sentenced to 17 years for the robbery.

While serving time at the detention center, Young allegedly admitted to bribing the officer in exchange for the officer “engaging in corrupt actions on his behalf.” Court documents claim Young paid the officer over $5,000 from his CashApp. This allegedly included a $4,000 down payment toward an Infiniti vehicle at a car dealership in Mobile.

The officer allegedly provided Young with items that were prohibited in the detention center, including money, cell phones and K2 spice paper. In August 2020, the officer admitted she had a personal relationship with Young and had smuggled these items into the jail for him.

Investigators then went through Young’s Facebook messages that he accessed using the cell phone smuggled in. Young had messages discussing his relationship with the officer and messages between him and third parties about how to get K2 spice paper and how much it would cost. Messages between the corrections officer and Young included discussions of the officer selling marijuana outside of the detention center for him.

At this time, it is unknown what will happen to the officer involved.