Bank robber sentenced for Mobile robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for robbing a bank in Mobile. Robert Bernard Carlisle, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, according to a tweet by the FBI.

FBI Mobile announces the sentencing of Robert Bernard Carlisle of Mobile, Al, to 46 months imprisonment. Carlisle plead guilty to one count of bank robbery. This case was referred to the FBI by the Mobile Police Department. — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) February 13, 2020

Carlisle robbed the BBVA on Bel Air Boulevard on September 6, 2019 and was arrested a few days later.

