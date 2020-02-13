Bank robber sentenced for Mobile robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for robbing a bank in Mobile. Robert Bernard Carlisle, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, according to a tweet by the FBI.

Carlisle robbed the BBVA on Bel Air Boulevard on September 6, 2019 and was arrested a few days later.

