Bank robber sentenced for Mobile robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for robbing a bank in Mobile. Robert Bernard Carlisle, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, according to a tweet by the FBI.
Carlisle robbed the BBVA on Bel Air Boulevard on September 6, 2019 and was arrested a few days later.
