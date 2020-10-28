BananaBall coming to the Hank?

Baseball could return to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile next spring as part of a barnstorming tour by the Savannah Bananas.

Bananas owner and president Jesse Cole has been in discussions with Mobile officials. The Savannah, Georgia based team plays in the collegiate wood bat Coastal Plain League. The barnstorming Bananas would be made up of independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the spring series. They will play another free agent team called the Party Animals.

Games at the Hank would be March 26 and/or 27.

The Bananas are calling on fans to help determine which city and stadium will make the cut for the “One City World Tour.” Fans who want to bring the Savannah Bananas to their city can submit their nomination at the Bananas website. The Bananas will review the nominations and narrow them down to five finalists and ultimately one city which will be announced on November 10.

The game will be played under slightly different rules called “BananaBall.” There will be no bunting, no walks, fans can catch foul balls for outs, batters can steal first base, and there will be a two-hour time limit.