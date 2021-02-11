BamaWood: Optimism for making movies again on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite the pandemic, two movies filmed along the Gulf Coast were able to be released within weeks of each other. ‘Our Friend’ that starred Jason Siegel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck was released last month. It was shot largely in Fairhope before the pandemic started.

‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ was also shot in and around Fairhope. It’s set for release this weekend (January 12th) on Amazon Prime.

Local actress Lindsey Reimann had parts in both movies.

“So, for ‘Our Friend’ I was the stand-in for Dakota Johnson. So I was on the set for the full six weeks of filming,” said Reimann. She is one of the hundreds of local people pursuing careers as actors or film crew, many of who remain out of work because of the covid shutdown.



Suzanne Massingill who owns Barefoot Models and Talent in Mobile says, “Alabama hasn’t had a new film come since March–and the last one was ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’…so they’ve either gone to other cities to work because Atlanta is open and New Orleans is open they’ve gotten another job to support their families.”

Since Alabama began offering film tax incentives back in 2006, dozens of movies have been filmed along the Gulf Coast. Eva Golson, who runs Mobile’s Film Office, says what’s important during this lull is to stay in touch.

“Stay in touch with the people we’ve met through the years that are involved in the industry. We have a lot locally and we have a lot from other states–lot of them from California and especially Georgia,” said Golson.

The movies being filmed here provide ample opportunities for star sightings for local folks. And there are opportunities for people who may not be interested in pursuing a career to get involved in a production. Lynn Oldshue thought becoming extras in ‘Our Friend’ would be a fun experience for her and her sons.

“With my sons and I, they were both in drama so I thought it would be fun for them—got them out of school, so it was fun for them,” she said. “And we were extras in two scenes–we were extra’s in the fountain scene–where everyone–that were her friends and everyone jumped in the fountain–and it was so cold that day.”

There are signs that things could be heading toward better times for filming in Alabama and the Gulf Coast. While California remains closed to filming, both New Orleans and Atlanta are welcoming crews back–with precautions over coronavirus.



“Everybody has to have a negative covid test,” says Lindsey Reimann. “They’re very strict on social distancing–I know a lot of productions that are going on in New Orleans and things like that where cast and crew are actually staying in one hotel, or one set area, and they aren’t allowed to leave.

Reimann says she’s optimistic ‘BamaWood’ could open back up soon to productions.

The last movie to be films on the Gulf Coast is 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. It is set for premiere on Amazon Prime Friday, January 12th. It was produced by Fairhopes Scott Lumpkin who has made several movies close to his home.




