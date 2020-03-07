Balloon release in honor of cold case murder victim Saturday ahead of trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are gathering Saturday morning to remember the life of a woman killed nearly 40 years ago. A balloon release is planned Saturday morning in honor of Sandra Williams.

The event will be at 10:30 Saturday morning at Mobile Catholic Cemetery at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The victim’s sister Judy Barfield said they’ll release yellow and white balloons and offer prayers and support for the family ahead of the upcoming trial of Williams alleged killer.

Sandra Williams was found dead in Toulminville in 1980. In late 2019 Mobile Police arrest Alvin Ray Allen and charged him with Williams death. The trial is set to begin Monday.