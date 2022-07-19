MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baker High School graduate was named to the Team USA track and field roster for the North American, Central American and Caribbean Open Championship.

Dontavious Hill will represent team USA in the tournament from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 in the Bahamas. Hill, an Auburn University senior, placed third in men’s high jump at the 2022 USA Track and Field Championships. His top clearance was 2.22 meters, according to world track.org.

Hill also placed third in men’s high jump for the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor competitions with top clearances of 2.20 and 2.21. The Mobile County Public School System took to their Facebook page to congratulate the Baker graduate.