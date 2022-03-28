MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker High School was put under a brief lockdown which officials with the Mobile County Public School System describes as “inadvertently” after a fight broke out.
The Baker High School officials posted this announcement on their Facebook page:
Today, Baker High School was inadvertently placed into lockdown. Students and staff did a great job during the lockdown.
Parents we want you to be aware that we had a minor physical altercation between two students. While attempting to use our crisis alert system, a teacher inadvertently sent us into lockdown. There were no weapons or crimes committed.
Once again, our students’ safety is our number one priority. It’s a great day to be a Baker Hornet.Baker High School Administration