Backlogged rape kit testing results in 20-year-old sexual assault case conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison today for a sexual assault that took place more than 20 years ago.

Roderick Williams was sentenced for raping a 13-year-old in 1998. More than 20 years later, this was made possible by advancements in forensic sciences. This case was part of an initative to process backlogged rape kits and help identify perpetrators, called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative or SAKI. Johana Bucci, Mobile County DA’s Sexual Assault Prosecutor telling us about the victim today: “She was 13 years old at the time, she’s now 36. And so she’s been waiting a long time for these results, and we are happy to finally get justice for her.”

This is the second conviction in Mobile County related to this program. The first was in May when Walter Abrams was indicted under the SAKI grant for rape and sodomy that happened in 2006.

Mobile Police got the SAKI grant in 2015, and all of the kits, more than 700, have been submitted and tested. Investigators determined which kits have DNA evidence that could help solve the case.

“It means the world to us. This is what we try to do on a daily basis, and having this grant and this funding to be able to meet the advances of DNA and get the department of forensic sciences involved is just wonderful for us.” Bucci said.

There’s no statute of limitations for rape in Alabama, so a lot of these backlogged kits from the ’80s and ’90s could potentially see a courtroom.

“It’s something that the juries feel better in convicting somebody for such a heinous crime, you know, having that scientific evidence is solid, and so it really does start with the victim and law enforcement following up,” Bucci said.

SAKI is paving the way for these cases to have arrests made and eventually convictions helping those victims finally get much-needed justice. There are still several cases in the system right now that are waiting on trials or convictions.

If you or someone you know have been a victim of a sexual assault you can find resources below:

www.lifelinesmobile.org

penelopehouse.org