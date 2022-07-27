MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County public schools begin Thursday, August 4 and several stores are offering ‘back to school’ specials including Target, Walmart and Staples in anticipation of the thousands of students backing their bags with supplies for the 2022-23 school year. MCPSS is home to 90 schools with over 53,000 students including 14 national blue ribbon schools and 12 signature academies.

Here is a look at where your kid’s school ranks among all other schools in Mobile County. This is from the 2021-22 school year with test scores and student performances.

You can also find out when all other non-public schools in Mobile County begin including all Christian schools which begins Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Store Deals

Target: Target is offering certain school supplies for as low as 25 cents. Target also has a ‘School List Assist’ which you can search your student’s school and do online ordering, which can then be picked up at stores.

Walmart: The superstore is also offering several school supplies deals. You can also search your student’s schools and their corresponding supplies list.

Staples: Staples has several different back-to-school deals for all school supplies from scientific calculators to ballpoint pens. Likewise to other stores, ‘Let’s Go Forward 2 School’ deals includes a searchable school supply list.

Office Depot: ‘Success is in session, back 2 school’ offers hundreds of school supply deals. You can also easily decipher between supplies list by grade.

School Supplies List

MCPSS does not provide an entire school supply list. Rather, each school within the system should have a list on their school websites. Teacherslist.com offers complete lists of all schools within Mobile County.