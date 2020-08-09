Back to School giveaway honoring coach “Mack” McCall

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A day of giving in the city of Prichard led to many families getting free groceries and school supplies all in honor of a man who made an impact in the community.

Cars, volunteers, and coach Mack Mccall’s family were seen gathering outside of the Prichard stadium for the Back to School Drive giving away supplies and groceries.

Coach Mack died due to COVID-19 in late July. He coached football and other sports in the Prichard/Eight Mile community for many years. He loved the kids in the community and giving, so this was the perfect way for him to be honored.

Lorenzo Martin, Prichard’s councilman for Ward 1 told us, “He spent every ounce of extra time he had working with kids and not even just coaching, but followed them through their education and…all of Mobile county should be celebrating the life of coach Mack.”

Coach Mack’s wife Tamara McCall says this drive thru give-way has always been his vision because it centered around that love of kids and the community. “It is a joy and I’m thankful that the community decided to go on with his dream because he loved helping.” Tamara said. She says taking tragedy that covid-19 brought on her family and turning it for good is the best way they could honor Mack. “This is just the start I hope we can do this every year”

After all of the supplies were handed out the family was escorted to Eight Mile park for one last salute, the same park where coach made his legacy. “We miss him, the community misses him and it is going to be a big void without him. He was definitely a dad to many.” Tamara said.

