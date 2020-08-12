Back to School: Archdiocese of Mobile schools return to classrooms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students who attend schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile are returning to class Wednesday morning.

As students return to the classrooms for the first time since March, teachers, and staff will be keeping an eye out for any students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

This year will look a little different than years past. Each day when they arrive at school, every student and employee will have their temperatures taken with a touchless thermometer. Anyone with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter their school.

Schools in the Archdiocese are also limiting social contact, in ways that are feasible and practical. All schools will also have enhanced cleaning, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Students will eat their lunches in their classrooms. Traditional recess is canceled, other activities will take its place.

Everyone, except for Pre-K students, is required to wear a mask while at school.

All schools are offering a virtual option. Officials with McGill-Toolen say they have about 100 students who chose to learn virtually.

As students returned to campus Wednesday morning at McGill-Toolen, staff members were checking temperatures and enforcing students stay “six feet apart.”

McGill-Toolen released their Safe at School plan ahead of the school year.

