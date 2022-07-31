GULF COAST (WKRG) — School is back in session this week for several school districts along the Gulf Coast.

Mobile County Public Schools students will be back in the classroom Thursday, August 4. The school system has been posting tips about getting kids ready for the first day of school on their social media pages.

Also going back to school on August 4: Monroe County Schools, Conecuh County Schools, and George County, Mississippi schools.

Students in Greene County, Mississippi go back to school on August 5th. Escambia County, Alabama, Washington County, and Clarke County students return to school on August 8.

Gulf Shores City Schools return to the classroom on August 9.

Baldwin County Schools and Orange Beach City Schools both start back on Wednesday, August 10. Escambia County, Florida, Santa Rosa County, and Okaloosa County all also return on August 10th.