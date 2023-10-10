MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old he looked after.

Officers responded to USA Children and Women’s Hospital Thursday, Oct. 5, around 9 p.m., for a reported severely injured 4-year-old child, who was considered a victim of aggravated child abuse.

The child displayed multiple injuries, extensive bruising and tested positive for drugs.

Police identified the 17-year-old babysitter as a suspect Monday afternoon and took him into custody.

The 4-year-old has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The Department of Human Resources has been notified of the incident. According to Mobile police, DHR is collaborating with investigators to ensure the safety of the child.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as we learn new information.