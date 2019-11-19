Baby Shark Live! coming to Mobile Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/AP) — Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating.

The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America.

The show will stop in Mobile at the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.