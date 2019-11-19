Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm

Baby Shark Live! coming to Mobile Saenger Theatre

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/AP) — Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating.

The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America.

The show will stop in Mobile at the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories