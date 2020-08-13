‘Baby Shark Live!’ canceled altogether at Mobile Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ‘Baby Shark Live!’ was to be rescheduled, however due to COVID-19 the performance at Mobile Saenger Theatre was canceled altogether.

“We had hoped to proceed with a new performance date, but due to the continuously evolving situation, we have been advised to take this unfortunate action. The safety and health of our audiences is our highest priority and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials. If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically receive a refund. If you purchased tickets through our Box Office, please visit the Mobile Civic Center Box Office with your hard tickets to receive a refund.” Saenger Theatre

Be sure to follow Baby Shark Live on social media for exciting content and updates!

LATEST STORIES: